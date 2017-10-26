Moon landing in Derry for Hallowe’en this weekend

This weekend local people will have the opportunity to

explore the lunar landscape in unprecedented detail when the acclaimed ‘Museum of the Moon’ comes to the Guildhall.

The installation at the Guildhall will run from this Saturday October 28 until Tuesday October 31.

The groundbreaking three dimensional globe by artist Luke Jerram is free to view and will be the centrepiece for the ‘Under the Samhain Moon’ theme of this year’s festivities.

It features a seven metre diameter, illuminated scale model of the moon suspended from the ceiling of the main hall of the Guildhall and complimented by a surrounding soundtrack created by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones.

Detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface has been used to create the lunar artwork.

The moon can be viewed for free by the public in the Guildhall on Saturday, October 28 from 10am to 1pm and 4.30pm to 7pm and Sunday 29 to Tuesday 31 from 10am to 12 noon and 4.30pm to 7pm.

The giant moon will provide a backdrop to two intimate ‘Samhain Sessions’ headlined by popular Dublin singer songwriter David Kitt alongside local favourite Our Krypton Son on Saturday October 28, while talented Derry band Ports will take the lead on Sunday October 29 with support from Joshua

Burnside.

Tickets for Samhain Sessions are priced at £10 each and are available from the Guildhall or at derryhalloween.com/tickets.