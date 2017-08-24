Morning Derry - London flights delayed

This morning’s flights between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted have been delayed by several hours, it has been confirmed.

All flights had been grounded on Wednesday after the airport terminal at Eglinton was flooded in the torrential downpours overnight.

Speaking about the Thursday schedule, a spokesperson said: “BMI Regional flight, BM1501 from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted, scheduled to depart at 06:45hrs on Thursday August 24 has been delayed and is now expected to depart at 14:30hrs.

“As a result, BMI Regional flight, BM1502, from London Stansted to City of Derry Airport, scheduled to arrive at 10:00hrs has also been delayed and is now expected to arrive at 17:35hrs.

Ryanair flight, FR 7721 and FR7722 to and from Glasgow International Airport are currently scheduled to arrive and depart on time.

Meanwhile it has emerged that Derry & Strabane Council officers dealt with over 230 requests for assistance today and had officers on site at various affected areas dealing with the public.

The two Flooding Help Centres set up at the YMCA in Drumahoe and the Eglinton Community Centre will reopened at 8am today, and are staffed with representatives from various agencies offering advice and assistance in terms of the supports available.

The Council has also advised that it is experiencing some issues with some of its services.

Refuse collection vehicles are having problems accessing some areas, and flood damage has resulted in the closure of Tullyally and Bishop Street Community Centres.

“The Council is appealing to the public to continue to be patient as we primarily focus our attentions on assisting those affected by the flooding,” a spokeswoman said.

The Council is advising persons whose homes or premises have been affected by the floods and who are in need of assistance to contact the Council on 028 71 253253 where environmental health officers will be available to give advice.