Mother arrested over sudden death of baby boy

A woman has been arrested over the sudden and unexplained death of a four-month-old baby.

The boy died on New Year’s Day following “an incident” at a house in Bohola, Co Mayo, on December 28, gardai said.

The baby was first taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

He was later moved to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out by the State Pathologist.

Gardai said they would not release details of a preliminary report for “operational reasons”.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

She is being questioned at Claremorris Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Garda spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing.”