Motorists speeding through unmarked chicanes of Grangemore and Ard Grange

Residents of Grangemore and Ard Grange have expressed concern over motorists speeding through the unmarked chicanes of the large housing development.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has requested an urgent meeting with TransportNI to discuss the situation.

He said people living in the area contacted him over the state of the road ways and the absence of road markings in the twin estates.

Residents are also worried about cars veering across the non-existent centre lines on the development’s roads.

“The Grangemore and Ard Grange areas have grown considerably in recent years and with many young families living there,” he said.

“I was contacted by a number of local residents and met with them this week to discuss concerns they have over the speed, the volume of traffic travelling through the area and lack of road markings there. I have now written to Transport NI requesting an urgent on site meeting looking to go through all the various aspects concerning residents.”

Colr. Kelly said hundreds of homes in the area mean the roads are always busy. He asked motorists driving through the estate to slow down.

“These are two very large developments with several hundred homes, so it always very busy with traffic anytime of the day or night. I would urge motorists to slow down whilst travelling through the area and to adhere to the speed limits in place in a built up area.”