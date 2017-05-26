Move towards bypass welcomed

Sinn Féin Westminster General Election candidate for East Derry Dermot Nicholl has welcomed news that tender documents for the Dungiven bypass should be issued in the early summer.

The announcement was made as part of Transport NI Northern Division manager Deidre Mackle’s annual report to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The report stated in January 2017, the then Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard, decided the Department should take forward the procurement of the Dungiven to Drumahoe section of the A6 Derry to Dungiven Dualling Scheme, including a bypass of Dungiven.

“Subject to the successful completion of the procurement process it is intended that construction of the Dungiven to Drumahoe section should commence in Spring 2018,” the report said.

Colr. Nicholl said a bypass was long overdue.

“The people of Dungiven and surrounding areas know all too well of the environmental and health impact from the thousands of cars driving right through the town every day and they deserve to have this rectified,” said Colr. Nicholl.

He added: “While I welcome this reaffirming of commitment to this vital piece of investment in the infrastructure of the North West, it is long overdue.

“Sinn Féin has supported the construction of a bypass from day one and we will continue to push for it until it is completed.”

Calls for a bypass for Dungiven go back as far as the 1960s. The three-mile bypass would put an end to lengthy traffic jams in and out of the town, and reduce pollution levels.

Residents claim Dungiven’s narrow Main Street, coupled with slow-moving traffic, has left it with some of the most polluted air in Europe.