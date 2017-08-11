Moves to address overflowing Galliagh sewers

Incontinent Galliagh sewers that have exasperated residents, damaged homes, and prompted public health fears recently, were addressed this week by NI Water, who have been praised by a local councillor for their efforts.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy met Philip Tierney, a field manager for the water utility, on Wednesday, to discuss persistent sewage issues in the Galliagh area.

Residents have recently complained of raw sewage flowing into their yards and gardens while expressing concern for their health and homes as a result.

Mrs. Duffy arranged a site meeting with Mr. Tierney this week, at which she was assured the issue was in hand.

She said: “It’s important to thank NI Water for their prompt action in addressing the ongoing issues regarding the sewers in and around Galliagh.

“I have been contacted by a number of residents over the past week regarding separate issues with sewers overflowing.

“This was a very concerning issue for local residents as some suffer from ongoing health issues which this problem only served to exasperate.

“NI Water has now discovered the reason for the sewerage problems and are on site rectifying this to ensure that there are no further incidents.

“I would also like to praise them for the work they are carrying out to properties which have been damaged by raw sewage over the past few days.”