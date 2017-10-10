MP in meeting over Rosemount Post Office

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and Karen Mullan MLA are to meet with representatives from the Post Office over the future of Park Avenue facility in Derry.

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper confirmed his party colleagues will address concerns over the future provision of post office services in the Derry estate.

A spokesman for the Post Office, meanwhile, has confirmed that the postmaster at Park Avenue has notified them that he is planning to sell the premises and leave the post office network.

Colr. Cooper said: “Over the past few weeks I have received a number of concerns from local residents about the future of Park Avenue Post Office.

“Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has written outlining concerns about the long-term future of a Post Office service in the Rosemount area and requested an urgent meeting with officials”.

Colr. Cooper added: “Post offices play a vital and necessary role in local communities in terms of services and amenities and provide much-needed employment.

“It’s vital that this service is maintained in the long term because everyone knows once a service is lost or downgraded it very hard to get it back again.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are aware that the postmaster at Park Avenue has expressed an interest in leaving the network and has put the business on the market.”

The Post Office spokesman added: “We would like to reassure customers that the Post Office is committed to maintaining a Post Office service in the area and will work hard to ensure this.”