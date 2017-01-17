Mucky playground in Glen addressed

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the removal of mud from the Glen play park following safety concerns.

Councillor Cooper said: “I have been in contact with the council and raised concerns from parents that muck in and around the Glen play park could have caused slippages, particularly during the bad weather. There was also a blocked grating in a corner which was blocked causing this build up.

“I would like to the thank the various departments within the council who have resolved these issues. If any parent has any other concerns about this facility or others they should not hesitate to contact me.”