Muff Centra staff delighted for 250,000 Euros Lottery winner

The owners of Centra in Muff have said they are delighted after one of their customers scooped E250,000 in the Irish Lotto at the weekend.

It is understood the lucky winner or winners have now become aware of their good fortune and contacted Lottery HQ in Dublin.

Kevin Doherty (fourth from left) and brother Shane (second from left) with staff at Centra Muff pictured back in 2014 at the opening of the store. DER4114MC034

Kevin Doherty, who opened Centra Muff together with his brother, Shane, in 2014, said they were delighted for the mystery shopper, who purchased the winning Lotto Plus 2 top prize winning ticket at the busy service station and shop in the border village on Saturday.

Kevin said: “We think they do know now that they have won but we don’t know if they are going to come forward.

“We have had bits and pieces before but this is our first big win. It’s amazing to think that it really does happen, you really can win and somebody did win a life-changing amount.

“It is brilliant to think of that, even if we never know who they are, and we wish them all the best.”

And Kevin said being on one of the main arterial routes linking Derry and Inishowen, the lucky winner could come from either side of the border. “There is a lot of back and forth between Muff and Derry so they could easily be from either place. We were just delighted for them.”

Following the announcement, Centra Muff held their own celebrations with customers at the store on Sunday with balloons, banners, champagne and sweets.

A brisk trade in Lotto tickets is expected in Muff this week as people hope that lighting will strike twice in Muff, which is no stranger to Lotto success in the past.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were : 09, 10, 25, 33, 45, 46 and the Bonus: 01.

And it looks like Inishowen’s luck in Lotto won’t be running out any time soon, with Centra joining a host of other lucky hot spots. Earlier this year Texaco Muff in and O’Neill’s in Bridgend were named among the luckiest places in Ireland to play.