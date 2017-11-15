Mullan welcomes new grief suite

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the official opening of the first bereavement suite in the North at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The new Lavender Suite has been newly launched by Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity), which developed the new facility in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT).

The Foyle MLA said: “I would like to congratulate the Sands charity for funding the Lavender Suite at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“Sadly, we all know someone, a family or friend who have lost a child.

“It’s a totally traumatic experience for everybody, but particularly for the parents.

“To have a quiet space in the hospital such as this suite will go some way to help everyone affected at an extremely difficult time.

“I would like to commend the Sands charity, the Trust and the parents who came together and made this new suite possible.”

Sands support groups meet on a monthly basis across the North. For further information call Steven Guy, Sands’ Northern Ireland Network Co-ordinator on 02838 392509 or email steven.guy@sands.org.uk