Mural commemorating Ryan McBride unveiled

A new mural dedicated to late Derry City F.C. captain Ryan McBride has been unveiled in Derry.

Relatives and team mates of the Brandywell native gathered along with manager Kenny Shiels at Long Tower Youth Club for the unveiling this afternoon.

Derry City players Harry Monghan, Darren Cole and Conor McDermott watch these kids gear for the 'A Day for Ryan McBride' event.

The streets of the Brandywell meanwhile came alive with football during the ‘Day for Ryan McBride’ celebrations.

The event was organised as part of Feile 2017 to remember the life of the inspirational Derry City FC captain who died suddenly at the age of 27 earlier this year.

The fans’ favourite grew up and lived at Bluebell Hill Gardens, right next to the Candy Stripes’ Brandywell Stadium.

Kenny Shiels and his squad took part in football activities with children and young people in the area.

Suinin McBride, Colleen McCay, Eden McCarron, Lexie McBride, Annie McCay, Mairead McKenna and Caitlin McBride pictured at the unveiling of a mural, at Long Tower Youth Club on Monday last, commemorating the former Derry City captain Ryan McBride. DER3317GS020

A spokesperson for the McBride family said: “Five months since the death of our Ryan, he is sorely missed by us all. We want to thank Féile 2017 for giving us the opportunity to remember Ryan in this way with children and young people playing football on the streets of the Brandywell just like he did as he was growing up. The event ties in with the aims and objectives of The Ryan McBride Foundation set up following his passing.”