Museum of Free Derry looking for volunteers

The Museum of Free Derry is looking for volunteers to help support visitors at its new state-of-the-art exhibition space in the Bogside.

The Glenfada Park museum has been inundated with visitors since opening its doors in February this year, with record numbers of local, national and international visitors flocking to see the new exhibition.

More than 9,000 people have visited the new museum in the few weeks since it opened and the response from the public has far exceeded all expectations.

Established by the Bloody Sunday Trust in 2006, the museum is committed to remembering and understanding Free Derry’s contribution to the ground-breaking civil rights struggle that ignited here.

Following its major capital rebuild, the Museum of Free Derry is now almost double in size, with a full multi-media exhibition on the civil rights and early conflict era in the city.

It also boasts a classroom, conference area, and a much-needed archive and researchfacility.

The museum can now reach its full potential as a centre for learning about this key period in recent Irish history.

Its new volunteering initiative hopes to attract people with a real interest in local history and education who can spare four or five hours a week. Successful applicants will be trained to guide visitors around the new museum and to present its recent history.

Adrian Kerr, Manager of the Museum of Free Derry, said: ‘This volunteering drive is a great way to further strengthen our relationship with the local community. It’s an ideal way for someone with an interest in the city’s recent history to gain valuable experience and training while also bringing much appreciated help to the museum as well.”

For more details and an information pack, contact the Museum on Tel: (028) 71 360880 or via email at info@museumoffreederry.org