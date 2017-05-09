Muslim community issue open invitation

Derry’s Muslim community have issued an open invitation to other local residents to come visit them this Sunday.

The ‘Tea and Tour’ Meet Your Muslim Neighbours event will be held at the North West Islamic Community Centre in Pennyburn from 1pm to 5pm this Sunday, May 14.

Local residents of all faiths and backgrounds will be offered an introduction to Islam and chance to meet their Muslim neighbours. The Muslim community in the city is also going to mark the arrival of the month of Ramadan (fasting) with the educational event.

The Islamic Community Centre is located at 8 Hyde Business park, Pennyburn Industrial estate, and there will be Hijab, Henna and kids’ corners on Sunday. In addition, visitors will get to observe live midday prayer at 2.30pm.

A variety of homemade snacks prepared by the local Muslim community will be served with tea and coffee.

Mayor Hilary McClintock, local politicians, members of Council, representatives from religious and community groups, BME communities, local police force, fire and rescue department, health department and pupils from secondary schools are expected to attend the landmark event.

The organisers of the event at North West Islamic Association and Islamic Community Centre, said:

“We at the North West Islamic Centre are delighted at the level of interest in this event. We hope it will help people to associate the Islamic Centre not with some kind of threat but with the valuable community work and rich spiritual life which it hosts week in, week out.”

The North West Islamic Community Centre was set up by North West Islamic Association in August 2016.