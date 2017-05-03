Mystery person leaves letter on Peace Bridge to help anyone contemplating suicide

An anonymous letter to anyone contemplating suicide has been left on the Peace Bridge in Derry.

The preventative letter was secured to the bridge along with hundreds of brightly coloured ribbons recently.

A local woman, who spotted the letter, said it "was a symbol of hope for the people of this city".

The letter reads: "Remember: how you feel really matters.

"You are allowed to feel bad.

"You are allowed to ask for help.

"You are allowed to feel better."

Perhaps the most emotive line in the letter is: "Please don't leave us - if we lose you our city will lose a little bit of its soul."

If you think you need help you can get support from The Samaritans - 116 123; HURT - 028 7136 9696; Zest - 028 7126 6999; CALMS - 028 7126 8698; CRUSE - 028 7126 2941; Aware (N.I.) - 028 7126 0602; StepChange Debt Charity - 0800 138 1111; Lifeline - 0808 808 8000; YouthLife - 028 7137 7227; Altnagelvin Hospital - 028 7134 5171; Drink (Helpline) - 08009 178282; Drugs (Helpline) - 08007 76600; Gambling (Helpline) - 0808 8020 133 and Childline - 0800 1111.