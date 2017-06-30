N.W. Islamic Association praised after fast in aid of Foyle Foodbank

The Muslim community from the North West area have stepped in to help the Foyle Foodbank by generously donating £1,000.

The money was raised during the month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from dawn until sunset every day, and are encouraged to think of those less well off than themselves.

The North West Islamic Association organized a Charity Fasting Challenge and nearly one quarter of the amount was raised by the volunteers who participated in the Challenge.

Organisers were especially moved by the generous donations from the Syrian families and the young school going children who broke their piggy banks to give to the City’s busiest Foodbank.

John McMonagle, chair of the Foyle Foodbank said “The generosity of the North West Islamic Association is heart-warming and I want to thank everyone who took on the charity fasting challenge.”

Mr McMonagle added: “In the past year the Foodbank has fed 4,349 people including 1,947 children through the provision of 1,232 three day emergency parcels, this is a clear indication of the level of hardship so many families on a low income are facing.

“On behalf of those people I want to once again sincerely thank everyone involved in making the Ramadan Charity Fasting Challenge a success and we look forward to working in partnership with our Muslim neighbours in the future”.

The North West Islamic Association have said that nearly a quarter of the amount was generated by the volunteers who participated in Charity Fasting Challenge.

“Thanks for your tremendous effort,” the group said, adding:

“We appreciate each of your contributions with the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan.

“We are especially moved by the generous donations from the Syrian families and the young school going children who broke their piggy banks to donate for such a noble cause.

“We look forward to work more with Foyle Foodbank in future.”

The Charity Fasting Challenge was held on Friday, June 16 and those taking part fasted for over 19 hours before the breaking of the fast.

Many of the members of Muslim community came together to break their fast with the participants.

The event came just days after a successful campaign to gather donations of clothes for Syrians living in Refugee Camps.

The donated clothes ware being taken by van to one of the refugee camps in Turkey, Lebanon or Jordan.