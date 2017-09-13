Nadine Coyle teams up with production geniuses and Virgin/EMI to ‘Go to Work’ on comeback assault on pop charts

Derry pop starlet Nadine Coyle has released her first solo single in six years in what’s intended as a major comeback assault on the pop charts.

‘Go To Work’ is the former Girls Aloud star’s first release since her July signing with Virgin/EMI, where new labelmates include Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

In a clear signal of intent Ms. Coyle’s enlisted the production talents of latter day pop geniuses, Xenomania, who have delivered a dance floor friendly slice of pure pop for the Derry woman.

In a message to fans, Ms. Coyle said: “Thank you so much for all the support for ‘Go To Work’. I am overwhelmed by all of your messages and everybody buying it and streaming it. I’m just so happy. I love you all so much.”

Xenomania, an English production team headed by Brian Higgins and Miranda Cooper, have a proven record of crafting hit records for some of the biggest names in pop.

As well as being responsible for Girls Aloud’s breakthrough single of 2002, ‘Sound of the Underground’, the duo have also been involved in crafting hits for Alesha Dixon, Sugababes, Cher and the Pet Shop Boys.

The new record was released on Friday, September 8, but Ms. Coyle will have to wait until Friday to find out what kind of dent its made on the charts.