Neil Diamond to play SSE Arena in 50 year anniversary tour

Music icon Neil Diamond is set to appear at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 8.

It has been this morning revealed that Live Nation and MCD Productions "are honoured to announce – on his birthday – that musical icon, Grammy award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Member, Neil Diamond will be extending his 50th anniversary tour to the UK and Europe in 2017".

“Neil Diamond is more than just a music icon. His singular artistry and talent has left an indelible mark on American culture and has helped shape the sound of popular music for five decades” says Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

“Live Nation is honoured to be a part of bringing his 50 year anniversary tour to fans around the world.”

In addition to his upcoming tour, UME and Capitol Music Group have announced the March 31st release of Neil Diamond: The 50th Anniversary Collection, a celebratory music package that includes 50 songs that range 50 years in Diamond’s career.

Under the supervision of Diamond, the anniversary set includes his own handpicked songs and a carefully curated 50 page booklet with new liner notes.

50 year anniversary tour

Throughout an illustrious and wide-ranging musical career, Neil Diamond has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and has charted 37 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 10 albums.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honours bestowed upon songwriters.

Diamond’s many other achievements include a Golden Globe award, 13 Grammy nominations and 2009’s NARAS MusiCares Person of the Year award. In 2011, Diamond received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime of contributions to American culture.