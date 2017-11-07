Nelson Pillar bomber who led Derry Easter procession in April to be buried tomorrow

IRA veteran Liam Sutcliffe who led a colour party up Eastway to the City Cemetery during Saoradh’s national Easter Rising commemorations in Derry in April is to be laid to rest in Dublin tomorrow.

Mr. Sutcliffe, who is best known for blowing up Nelson’s Pillar in 1966, died at his home in Greenhills, South Dublin, on Friday.

His funeral will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Dublin city centre at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Naoise Conarain, a Saoradh activist from Dublin, paying tribute to the late republican who was active during the IRA’s border campaign of the 1950s/1960s, posted an image of him wearing a trench coat in Creggan earlier this year.

Mr. Conarain said: “When his physical fight against the crown forces and their illegal occupation of our land was over Liam still did not step away from the republican community, instead, he marched proudly with his shoulders back and his head held high in colour parties to commemorate our fallen comrades.

“On one such occasion during the Saoradh Easter commemoration in Derry earlier this year. Liam was part of the colour party leading the march.”

Mr. Conarain claimed that the bus on which Mr. Sutcliffe had been travelling from Dublin to Derry was pulled over by a Special Detective Unit (SDU) of An Garda Síochána.

“It just shows that even in his later years, the forces of the Free State still feared his presence,” he said.

“There is one photo of Liam standing under a lamp post with the letters IRA above his head taken only this year.

“This depicts exactly where his loyalty lay right until his dying day.

“May he rest in peace and wake up in the company of all his comrades who have also given their lives for Irish liberation.”

The late Mr. Sutcliffe was celebrated by republicans and vilified by loyalists and built heritage enthusiasts for blowing up Dublin’s most famous landmark, Nelson’s Pillar, on the eve of the Easter Rising 50th anniversary commemorations in 1966.