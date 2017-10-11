New 3,700 capacity Brandywell taking shape and on schedule for completion by end of the year

The Mayor of Derry, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh has said he’s looking forward to the completion of the new 3,700 capacity Brandywell in time for the 2018 League of Ireland season kick off next spring.

The Mayor said: “The Council acknowledges the importance of the Brandywell as a Council asset and this investment will help us to maximise its usage and its potential in terms of sport and event provision for the future.”

He was speaking as progress on one of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s most significant infrastructural capital investment projects, the Brandywell Regeneration Project, continues apace.

The contractor. McAleer and Teague, hopes to complete the development by the end of the year.

The Mayor said the project was a key investment not only for soccer and greyhound racing but for the wider sports fraternity and the local community.

A new 955 seater stand that incorporates new changing rooms, media facilities, meeting spaces and safety control centre is now almost complete.

Standing accommodation for 270 spectators adjoining the new stand twill bring the existing capacity for the ground to approximately 3,700.

In addition to the stand, the project includes a synthetic turf pitch, a standalone dog track, the refurbishment of the south-end stand and additional car parking as well as substantial improvement works across the stadium, including the replacement of the existing boundary walls to the wider Brandywell site.

It is hoped the new facility will be ready to host some of Derry City Football Club’s preseason games for the 2018 League of Ireland season and the construction of the greyhound track in the Showgrounds section of the ground is also at an advanced stage with a view to being completed by the end of the year.