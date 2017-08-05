New changing facility for people with severe disabilities to open in Derry

A new State-of-the-Art ‘Changing Places’ facility for people with severe mobility disabilities will officially open in Ebrington Square in Derry on Monday August 7.

The official launch of the facility, located close to the Browning Drive entrance, will take place at 11am.

“This facility has been developed and customised to cater for those with severe mobility issues, as standard disabled toilets simply don’t meet their needs,” said a spokesperson for Glen Caring, the local social care agency who funded and built the new facility.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane is due to attend the opening alongside the General Manager of Glen Caring, Linda Beckett, and Orla McCann of Disability Action.

The ribbon will be cut by Jonathan Hagon, a local client of Glen Caring, who said having this new facility means someone “who normally couldn’t go on an outing with their friends and family can now do so”.

Glen Caring said the new facility is also being welcomed as an important step in making the city more inclusive and accessible and adds to a string of similar facilities at the Giant’s Causeway, Ballymena and Belfast.