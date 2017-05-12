New city mental health group has expanded reach

A newly established mental health group in Derry has expanded its outreach significantly just a few short months after its establishment in the city.

At the start of the year ‘ME4MENTAL’, which was set up by a group of local people who have all faced their own mental health challenges over the years, was holding two informal coffee mornings a week, on Mondays (10.30 a.m. to lunch) and Wednesdays (12 noon to 1.00 p.m.) in the Craft Village.

Just a few months later the group has significantly expanded its outreach. It’s now meeting five times a week and holding meetings in Shantallow and the Bogside.

ME4MENTAL Chair Patricia Flanagan McClean, encouraged anyone who thinks they might benefit from attending the meetings to come along.

“We are a local group of people who care for you and their own mental health.

“We sit as a group and become family, we discuss how our own mental health affects us and those around us.

“We also have carers with us and we all support each other on our journeys through life. We comfort, we support, but most of all we care,” she said.

The group meets five times a week: Monday, Café Gate (Craft Village) 10.30 a.m. to 12.00 noon; Tuesday, Northside (Shantallow) 10.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m; Wednesday, The Cottage (Craft Village) 10.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m; Thursday, The Gasyard Centre 6.30 p.m to 9.00 p.m and Friday, The Cottage (Craft Village) 10.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.