New Civil Rights project

A new project entitled ‘Speeches, Strikes and Struggles’ has been launched at the Tower Museum.

The project will chart the history of the Civil Rights, Labour and Trade Union Movements in the city over the past century.

The project includes a digital archive of images collected over the past 40 years, relating to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Among the collections is the Bridget Bond collection, containing items that relate to the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association movement within Derry and Northern Ireland and archive material from the Derry Housing Action Committee and other civil rights related matters. There are also 40,000 catalogued items within the Peter Moloney collection including posters, postcards, journals, badges and digital images of murals.