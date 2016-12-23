New community centre included in capital plan

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has welcomed the inclusion of a new build community centre for Hazelbank/Ballymagroarty within the local Council’s Capital Projects list.

Colr. McGinley said the Council’s review of community centre provision clearly highlighted the need for a new build facility which would add to the current provision of services within the Outer West estates.

“In line with this conclusion,” he said, “I proposed at the recent Capital Projects Working Group that this development be placed on the list of priorities along with other proposals for new community centres across the council area.

“The inclusion of the proposal will allow council officers to work with all the stakeholders - including Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership and the local community – in developing designs and seeking potential funders to allow the project to proceed within a reasonable time frame.

“I will continue to press for the delivery of this much needed project which will greatly benefit the residents of Hazelbank and Ballymagroarty,” he added.

The council have already committed to develop a number of community centres across the city as part of a wider package of Capital Projects totalling over £60m. These include new centres for the Galliagh, Shantallow, Top Of The Hill and Bishop Street areas, with plans already being progressed on these projects, as well as a number of new play parks.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s other major capital projects include a new Templemore Sports Complex, a new Leisure Centre for Strabane, and the development of Clondermot Site sports facilities.

The NW Greenways Network Project meanwhile involves the extension of the greenways network from Derry to Buncrana/ Letterkenny, Derry to Muff, and Strabane to Lifford).

The Brandywell redevelopment is currently underway, while other major projects completed include the Foyle Arena and the Brooke Park redevelopment.