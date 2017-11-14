New ‘Derry Journal’ photos book now on sale in shops/online

A new book featuring old photographs from the archives of the ‘Derry Journal’ is now on sale in shops and online.

‘Derry Journal: The 1960s - A Decade in Focus’ is the eagerly awaited fifth volume of photographs from the amazing archives of Ireland’s second oldest newspaper.

As with its best-selling predecessors, the new book is jam-packed with images that will appeal to those who love Derry and its past.

The book, a joint initiative from the ‘Derry Journal’ and Guildhall Press, is filled with hundreds of beautifully reproduced black and white photographs of the city and its people from more than half a century ago.

Journal reporter Sean McLaughlin, who compiled the new book, describes it as a “time-travelling virtual reality tour of Derry in the 1960s. It is a fascinating, evocative, poignant and, at times, emotional journey.”

The new book is available to buy from Eason’s (Foyleside), Little Acorns (The Yellow Yard, Palace Street), Foyle Books (Craft Village), the Derry Journal (Duncreggan Road) and various newsagents across the North West.

It is also available to buy online.