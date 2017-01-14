New Derry to Belfast train by summer

Translink say they hope to introduce an hourly train service between Derry and Belfast this summer.

It comes after Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard announced the boost to rail services yesterday.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said the major engineering and signalling works on the Derry to Coleraine line will be “substantially complete this month”.

Mr. Conway said Translink intends to introduce the enhanced timetable this summer.

“We are committed to making public transport Your First Choice for Travel in Northern Ireland and this major project, along with our plans to build a new multimodal transport hub with park and ride facilities and active travel options, alongside continued investment in new bus and coach fleet for the City demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing high quality public transport services and facilities in the North West”, he concluded. Sinn Féin MLA Caomihe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of an hourly train service between Derry and Belfast by the Infrastructure Minister.

The East Derry MLA said: “Many people from across the North West work and travel to Belfast on a daily basis and this service will improve their travel options.

“I hope it also encourages greater use of public transport and more visitors to the North West. I further welcome news he has asked officials to undertake a feasibility study into the introduction of an express bus service between Derry and Belfast.”