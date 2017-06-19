New Guildhall ‘night time taxi rank’ proposed by DfI

A new night-time taxi-rank is to be opened adjacent to the Guildhall in Derry city centre.

Details of the new rank were revealed at a recent meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Members were advised how Ms. Hazel Burton, of the Department for Infrastructure’s arms-length body, TransportNI, recently wrote to the local authority explaining how it planned opening the rank on Whittaker Street between the hours of 7pm and 7am Ms. Burton, from TransportNI’s Network Development Section, advised the council that there would be space for up to six taxis in bays that are currently used by coaches and buses during daylight hours. Members heard that the TransportNI plan was discussed with the PSNI, which approved with the plans. The rank will be located on the Guildhall side of Whittaker Street with taxis facing in the direction of the Foyle Embankment.