New Holywell Podcast features ‘inspirational interviews’

A series of podcasts featuring “inspirational” interviews has just been launched by Derry’s Holywell Trust.

The ‘Holywell Podcast’, featuring a total of 30 interviews with people who have an “inspiring story” to share, were carried out by Eamonn Baker.

The podcast initiative is supported through the Reconciliation Fund of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

It will be used to promote the community relations and community development work of Holywell Trust and partners.

The first episode of the Holywell Podcast is now available to download free from Soundcloud. It features local community leader, Seamas Heaney (pictured).

Gerard Deane, Director of Holywell Trust, says the podcast initiative is something they’ve been developing for some time.

“It gives Holywell and our partners the opportunity to share some positive stories and highlight our work with the local community,” he says.

“It will also give us a platform to raise and discuss issues of community concern, and we’re really looking forward to providing a vehicle for positive news from this city.”

One of the topics featured in the first episode of the Holywell Podcast is the “Holywell STEW” project, which is supported by The Ireland Funds.

Based on the “Detroit Soup” model, this project encourages both local activities and philanthropy.

Holywell Trust is looking for 12 community initiatives to pitch for support at three community dinners over the coming months.

Organisations will have the opportunity to pitch for small financial support (approximately £500) for a project to support local people.

Every organisation that takes part in the programme will receive support and training on preparing and delivering their pitch.

This project is about local people helping each other - each person that pays to attend the dinner gets the chance to vote for the project that they want to see supported.

The available funds are the resources collected at the door. At each community dinner four groups will have four minutes to pitch their idea. The audience then votes to decide which project receives the financial support.

Gerard added: “We are really looking forward to supporting a range of community initiatives and would love to hear from groups that have an idea that they would like to get up and running. We are convinced that people of Derry are keen to support new community initiatives and innovative ideas and we are delighted to be able to provide the vehicle to help make this happen.”