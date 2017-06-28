New housing approved for Derry industrial site

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have approved an application for 81 new homes at the former IAWS site in Newbuildings. The move was agreed at this afternoon’s monthly Planning Committee meeting in Strabane.

The redevelopment of the former industrial site will include demolishing the existing derelict buildings on site and remediation works.

It will also involve repositioning the existing vehicle access on Woodside Road.

The 81 new dwellings with parking will include the provision of centrally located public open space.

The application will now be issued by the Planning Officers to the applicants.

The application was submitted by JTJ (IAWS) Group Ltd and is for the erection of predominantly detached and semi-detached dwellings.

The site is located on land last used for industrial purposes and has been vacant for a considerable time.

Members of the Planning Committee were informed at the meeting that there was one letter of objection and one letter of support received during the processing of the application and that all consultations with relevant bodies has taken place and been approved with conditions.

Welcoming the decision, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Dan Kelly said: “I am delighted to see the redevelopment of the site which can now be utilised to provide much needed housing and open space in the Newbuildings area.

“I know this will be welcome news for the local community and I look forward to seeing the realisation of these plans as they develop.”