New Jobs Fair in Derry recruiting for up to 200 vacancies

Local people looking for work have been advised that a major Job Fair with around 200 vacancies is being held in Derry on Thursday, September 21.

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council, has just announced that it will be hosting the event in the Millennium Forum on the day between 10am and 3pm.

More than 20 employers will take part from a range of sectors including retail, hospitality, care, IT and many more.

Admission to the fair is free and the employers will be promoting the vacancies they have available to prospective jobseekers.

Advice and training organisations will also be on hand for anyone looking to get new skills and enhance their employability.

Jo Smythe, Deputy Regional Manager, Working Age Services, Department for Communities said: “This Job Fair offers a one-stop shop for anyone thinking about a new job, new career or new skills.

“With more than 200 jobs being promoted it is a great opportunity to make connections and get advice. I would encourage as many people as possible to visit the job fair and take the next steps on your career path.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Colr Maolíosa McHugh said: “Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with the Department for Communities has hosted the annual job fair in the City for the last number of years. This event has acted as a gateway for employers to provide that much needed face to face contact for job seekers.

“The event will offer job seekers an invaluable experience and it is expected there will be a high foot fall attending the event from across the North West.

“On offer will be a wide range of jobs/vacancies, providing much needed employment opportunities, and support organisations will be on hand to offer advice and guidance on a range of training and career options.

“The City plays host to this type of event to highlight the growth and investment in the City and also the type of employment opportunities available from local companies in all sectors. This City prides itself in providing a supply of well trained and dedicated staff.”

The Everglades Hotel is among the employers taking part. Nicola Ferguson, HR Manager Everglades Hotel said: “The Hastings Everglades Hotel are delighted to be participating in the Job Fair in the Millennium Forum on September 21st.

“We are looking forward to meeting people with a passion for customer service. If you have previous hotel experience, come along on the day with your CV and meet with our award winning Managers.”

The Department’s Job Search Services and the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service along with other support organisations, including disability organisations, will also be on hand to provide advice and guidance on training and employment programmes.

Further information about the Job Fair is available by contacting the Employer Engagement team at employerengagementteam@communities-ni.gov.uk or telephone 02890 829374 or visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/north-west-job-fair