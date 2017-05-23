New mural in honour of IRA Volunteer George McBrearty to be unveiled

The family of the late IRA Volunteer, George McBrearty, who was shot dead by members of the SAS while on active service on ‘The Moor’ in 1981, will unveil a new mural in his honour on the 36th anniversary of his death this Sunday.

The unveiling will take place at 3pm at the junction of Rathkeele Way and Rathlin Drive, where George grew up.

The main speaker at the commemoration will be Monaghan republican and ex-POW, John Crawley, who was a member of the crew of the Marita Ann when it was intercepted by the Irish Navy off the Kerry coast in 1984 during a failed attempt to import arms from the United States.

Former NORAID director and prominent New York republican Martin Galvin is also expected to be in attendance while the event will be chaired by George’s friend and comrade Hugh Brady.

Mr. McBrearty was aged just 24 when, on May 28, 1981, he and fellow IRA Volunteer Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire (21), were shot dead by the SAS at the junction of Southway and the Lone Moor Road.

The new mural has been created by well-known Derry artist Kevin Hassan, who is a life-long friend of the McBrearty family.

Speaking on behalf of George’s mother, Bridie, and the rest of the family, his brother Danny, said: “The message of the mural and the theme of this year’s commemoration is to honour the sacrifice of George and ‘Pop,’ and all our patriot dead, in the pursuit of the Irish Republic.

“Ongoing and past attempts by the British Government to criminalise the Irish struggle for freedom will not succeed. We will always remember them with pride.”

The McMcBreaty family have invited all members of the community and the wider republican family to attend the unveiling at 3pm on Sunday.