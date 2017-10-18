New officer, Maura Fitzpatrick, appointed to promote Derry’s historic built heritage

An officer has been newly-appointed by Derry city and Strabane District Council to promote the city’s historic built heritage in what’s been described as the first initiative of its kind in the North.

Maura Fitzpatrick, who will act as a full-time Heritage Officer in a pilot initiative that will run over the next three years, took up the role in September.

The Chair of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, SDLP Councillor, Angela Dobbins, welcomed Ms. Fitzpatrick to the role.

She said: “Your work’s cut out. This district has a lot of heritage that needs to be developed.”

The total project costs, including the appointment of the Heritage Officer, run to £206k. The Department for Communities Historic Environment Division (HED), is meeting half of that.