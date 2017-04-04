New play touring Derry and challenging assumptions around Orange culture

A new comedy that attempts to break down some of the shibboleths around Orange and Apprentice Boys culture is touring venues in predominantly nationalist and republican areas of Derry this week.

‘A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The Twelfth’, which was directed by acclaimed local director Jonathan Burgess, opened at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin in Great James Street on Monday.

Presented by the Triax Peace Walls Project, the play will be performed in Hillcrest House this evening, Tuesday, April 4, at 7pm; at Wednesday, April 5, at 7pm, in Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership; and on Thursday, April 6, at 7pm, in Bishop Street Community Centre.

The play takes a light-hearted look at the history of, and celebrations surrounding, the Siege of Derry, and looks at how these and the Apprentice Boys of Derry, are perceived today.

Tara, who has hurt her arm and her mammy Sally, arrive at the bus stop heading for Altnagelvin.

It’s ‘The Twelfth’ and Sally is nervous because of the bother - there’s always bother on ‘The Twelfth’ isn’t there?

As they wait for the bus to arrive they are joined by others looking to share their journey.

Is the familiar looking gent in the long wig and breeches a ghost or something more sinister?

Who’s the guy in the suit?

And will the nurse be able to sort out their problems?

The light-hearted thirty minute production seeks to dispel myths and challenge steroptypes.

All the performances will be followed by a facilitated discussion on the themes and topics that the play raises.