New SDLP Deputy Mayor, Colr. John Boyle, says equality is a ‘cornerstone’ and respect a ‘foundation’ stone of our democracy

The new Deputy Mayor, Councillor John Boyle, said building respect and delivering equality across the council was vital as the local authority met the challenges and seized the opportunities likely to present themselves in the year ahead.

He made the observation after being nominated for the role on Monday by former Derry mayor, Colr. Martin Reilly.

He said: “To my mind equality is the very cornerstone of what it is we do in this city and district. It’s the cornerstone of our democracy and respect is very much a foundation stone of that particular element to what it is that we do.”

Colr. Boyle, an SDLP activist since his teens, was elected to the old Derry City Council for Northland in 2011, before being returned to the new Derry City and Strabane Council as a Foyleside DEA councillor in 2014. Over the past year he has served as chair of the council’s Planning Committee.