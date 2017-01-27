New social housing is planned for Buncrana

A new social housing development is set to get the green light next week.

The proposed development is listed for discussion at next Monday’s full meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford.

The development would see the construction of 13 houses and eight apartments at Rockytown, Ballymacarry, Buncrana, which is just off the Causeway Road.

Inishowen councillors have welcomed the proposed development, with Councillor Nicholas Crossan saying the new development “has been on the cards for a while”.

Colr Jack Murray also welcomed the news and said he has been ‘inundated’ by calls from people in housing need in recent times and he was hopeful that these homes will go some way to helping the housing crisis in the Buncrana area.

“I am delighted that the council is moving forward with plans to construct 21 much-needed dwellings in Buncrana. This a hugely positive step as there is currently a huge waiting list in Buncrana and all across Inishowen.

“Over the last number of years, my colleague Senator Padraig MacLochlainn and I have been inundated with calls from constituents who are in desperate housing need, as there’s simply a shortage of available rental properties in the Buncrana area, combined with rising rents.

“I am hopeful that these plans will not only house families on the council’s waiting list but also free up homes on the rental market for others.

“There is a long way to go before we can fully address the housing crisis in Inishowen but this is a great step in the right direction and I would commend all of the council staff who brought us to this point.”

Colr Rena Donaghey said she has been calling for new social housing in Buncrana “for a long time”.

“We were told last year that it would be early this year before they got the go-ahead. Buncrana has around 300 people on the waiting list for social housing, it’s massive. We weren’t allowed to build for a long time.

“Buncrana is the second biggest town in the county with a population of over 7,000 people - you can only imagine the demand there.

“The houses are overdue but are very much welcomed. Not a day passes that I don’t get a phone call about a house for someone,” she said.