New surfaces and zebra crossings among features installed from Strathfoyle to Southway despite constrained budgets

Vehicle restraints in Shantallow and Creggan, zebra crossings in Top of the Hill, and resurfacing in Pennyburn and Strathfoyle, are among works recently completed by TransportNI .

TransportNI’s Western Divisional Roads Manager Conor Loughrey, outlining the DfI Roads Western Division Spring Report for 2017 in the Guildhall this week, said vital work was continuing despite constrained budgets.

“It is worth noting projects in the area recently completed, including new zebra crossings at Meeting House Street in Strabane at the new footbridge and on Strabane Old Road, Gobnascale. Resurfacing work has been carried out on two sections of the A2 Clooney Road at Caw Brae as well as from Judges Road to Temple Road on the A2 Buncrana Road...Vehicle restraints have also been replaced at A515 Madams Bank Road and C577 Southway,” he said.