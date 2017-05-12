New tourism strategy, Maritime Museum and ‘wet weather attraction’ to be progressed in 2017/18

A service delivery plan that pledges to further progress a proposed new maritime museum and genealogy centre in Ebrington, among dozens of other key objectives, has been endorsed by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee.

Stephen Gillespie, the council’s Business and Culture Director, said the plan was produced in line with the council’s obligation to implement an ongoing performance improvement regime.

Key activities proposed for 2017/18 include the development of a new tourism strategy; the progression of council’s Maritime Museum Capital Project; the growth of a vibrant global diaspora community; and the scoping of a “potentially regionally significant, family friendly wet weather attraction”.

Two sit-down sessions will now be organised to allow relevant council officers provide councillors with information on how the plan will be rolled out in their respective District Electoral Areas (DEA).

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said he was “very happy” with the report, particularly, as someone who has worked within the tourism industry, with progress on a new strategy within that sector.

He said it would be worthwhile for councillors and officers to sit down and look at the 55 page plan in greater detail.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney agreed that the information sessions would allow councillors provide more effective feedback on the delivery plan.