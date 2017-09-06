New Waterside depression support group, Patricia, knows first hand that talking helps

The facilitator of a new Waterside support group for people living with depression says her own recovery from the illness showed her how talking with people who’d lived through similar experiences can really help.

Patricia Roddy, who will facilitate Aware Defeat Depressions’s new weekly support group sessions in the Shared Future Centre on Irish Street every Wednesday at 7.30 p.m., uged people to come along if they feel they could avail of the support.

She said: “AWARE is a charity very close to my heart and I am delighted to be involved in the opening of this new group. I suffered from depression myself and know only too well how isolating the illness can make you feel. We would urge people not to suffer in silence and remember that depression is an illness that can be treated and you can recover from it.

“Coming to an AWARE Support Group will give you a safe space to discuss the illness and learn from other people how they were able to cope with and recover from depression.”

Caroline McLoughlin, Support Services Officer with AWARE, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening the third Support Group in Derry City. Depression is the leading cause of disability in the world with thousands of people in Northern Ireland living with the illness.

“There has been great demand from people to open a third support group and we hope that by choosing the Waterside area of the city, an AWARE Support Group will be easily accessible to everyone living in Derry.

“The group is free to attend and no appointment is necessary so just turn up on the night and a trained support group facilitator will welcome you in with a cup of tea or coffee.”

For more information on AWARE and the services they provide, visit their website www.aware-ni.org or call 028 7126 0602.