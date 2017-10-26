New York Times lists Derry in top six places in world for Hallowe'en

The world famous newspaper, The New York Times, has listed Derry as one of the top six places in the entire world to celebrate Hallowe'en.

In an article written by Justin Sablich on The New York Times website, Derry is listed alongside such horror heavyweights as New Orleans, Transylvania, Whitby (England), Salem (USA) Orlando (USA).

Thousands of people will take to the streets of Derry to celebrate Hallowe'en in the coming days.

This is not the first time Derry has received the seal of approval from counterparts from across the Atlantic.

In 2015, online readers of USA Today voted Derry as the number one destination in the world for Hallowe'en.

