NEWS | Man arrested in connection with Derry child death released

A 23 year-old man arrested by police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a three year old boy in Derry on Sunday September 17 has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna has appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 507 of 17/09/17.

Alternatively, if someone wishes to provide information anonymously, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.