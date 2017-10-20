Niall Kelly back in Derry to perform at the Forum

Derry-born singer/songwriter Niall Kelly will return home this weekend as special guest of Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott of the Beautiful South at the Millennium Forum.

Niall has spent the past 11 years in London’s folk/blues singer/songwriter live music scene. With a live band, he has recorded two critically acclaimed albums, ‘Hand in Fire’ and ‘Not Sleeping’.

Niall and his band are supporting the Beautiful South band-mates’ on their Ireland-wide tour. “I’m really excited to tour Ireland,” he said.

“To come back home on this sold-out Irish tour with Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott is both surreal and something of an acknowledgement of all the hard work through the years. Plus when we play Derry on October 22, its my Dad’s birthday and he’ll be there!”

Niall’s father is well-known Bloody Sunday campaigner, John Kelly. Originally from Beechwood Avenue, Niall’s talents were recently described by Q Magazine as ‘balm for the soul’.