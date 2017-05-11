Niamh is An Post Rás queen 2017

An Post Rás is set to return to Buncrana this month, and the 2017 queen has been announced.

Niamh McDaid, a 22-years-old teacher from Buncrana has been selected as the 2017 An Post Rás Queen, and will represent the town when the event rolls into town on May 24.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Niamh said: “I’m a 22-years-old science teacher at Colaiste Chineal Eoghain, and I also work in Star Amusements in Buncrana as a cashier.

“I enjoy keeping active and train in Jujitsu in my spare time.

“I also enjoy an odd night out here or there! I’m looking forward to the arrival of the Rás in Buncrana.”

The Donegal leg of the An Post Rás is 151km from Bundoran to Buncrana, on Wednesday, May 24. It will see cyclists travel through the county, starting in start in Bundoran, and travelling over Mamore Gap before finishing in the Market Square in Buncrana.