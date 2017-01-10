‘No decision yet’ on McGuinness’ Assembly future

It still remains unclear whether or not Martin McGuinness will stand in the Foyle constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Sinn Fein veteran is expected to make a second statement about his future following his announcement on Monday that he was resigning from his role as deputy First Minister.

Sources in Dublin say Mr. McGuinness is still considering whether to stand in the expected fresh election to the Northern Ireland Assembly which was triggered by his resignation.

He resigned in protest against the refusal by First Minister Arlene Foster to stand down temporarily while a public inquiry took place into the “cash for ash” green energy scandal that has rocked the power-sharing government.

While Foster has been under fire over the renewable heat initiative (RHI), both Mr. McGuinness and Sinn Féin have continually had to field questions about his health.

“He did say he would be making a second statement soon on his plans for the forthcoming election, but given his condition it is expected he will not be standing this time around,” one senior party source in Dublin was reported as saying.

But other sources in Derry say his decision hangs in the balance.

The 66 year-old denied his decision to resign as deputy First Minister had anything to do with his health, but senior sources in Dublin said a report on RTÉ that he had a rare heart condition would affect his decision over standing in the second election to the Assembly in less than a year.