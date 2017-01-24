No legal requirement to consult North on Brexit details

The British government does not have to consult the North of Ireland when it triggers Article 50 to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, the High Court has ruled.

There was speculation that the North could veto any proposal by the British government to trigger Article 50 but as a result of the High Court’s ruling this will not happen.

The ruling now means that British Prime Minister, Theresa May, cannot trigger Article 50 without the backing of MPs in Parliament.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.