No place for Derry as Belfast ranked one of the best sporting cities

Belfast, and not Derry, has been included in ESPN's list of greatest sporting cities.

ESPN surveyed thousands of sports fans and created the list with help from the University of Bath to recognise which UK city or town was the best for sports fans.

The list first started in 2015 when the winner was Manchester; last year it was Leicester and the 2017 winner is Liverpool.

Belfast, the only place in the North to be included, is 43rd on the list of 49 cities and towns but there is no place for Derry.

According to ESPN, places like Milton Keynes, Exeter and Blackpool are all better than Derry when it comes to being a sports fan.

To view the full list go to The Greatest Sporting Cities - The Full Results.