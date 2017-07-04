‘No place in our society’ for shootings

The newly appointed Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Drew Thompson, has condemned last night’s shooting of a man in Galliagh.

Speaking about the incident at Galliagh Park, Alderman Thompson stated: “These attacks and assaults should be rightly condemned by all members of our community.

“The attack on this man cannot and should not be justified.

“The people who carried out the shooting have no concern for people living in the area and no matter what rationale is put forward this type of assault has no place in our society.”

The 44-year-old victim was shot in both legs in the Galliagh area overnight.

Police have described the attack as “brutal”.

The attack happened at 11.40pm on Monday and the injured party was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police condemn this brutal attack and would ask anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1498 of the 3/7/17 or it they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”