North West birthday honour recipients named

Several public servants working in the fields of education and health in the North West have been recognised by Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in her birthday honours, which were announced on Friday.

Jennifer Marshall, Alan Corry-Finn, Anne Love, and Robert ‘Robin’ Young, are to become members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBEs), the Cabinet Office’s Honours and Appointments Secretariat confirmed.

Mrs. Marshall, who is the Principal of Belmont Nursery School in Pennyburn will be initiated into the order of chivalry for services to education in the Derry area.

Robin Young, who is the chair of the Foyle College Board of Governors and also serves as a governor at Ebrington Primary School, has also been recognised for his work in the same field.

The other local award winners are two well-known local health service workers.

Mr. Alan Corry-Finn, who is the Vice President of Trustees at the Northern Ireland Hospice and is currently completing his final year as Director of Nursing, Primary Care and Older People in the Western Health and Social Care Trust, before retiring, has been recognised for services to nursing.

And Mrs. Anne Love, who is the Altnagelvin-based Volunteer Manager at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, will receive an MBE for her services to the community across the North.

MBEs have been awarded to nominated persons from Ireland, Britain and the former British empire for those deemed to have realised “outstanding achievement or service to the community” under a convention established by George V of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, in 1917. Achievements must have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.