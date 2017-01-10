North West College students exhibition at Roe Arts Centre

Students from the North West Regional College are preparing to exhibit their work at the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady.

The exhibition, from January 13 until February 3, will be held in the Centre’s Keady and Broighter Galleries.

The exhibition includes drawings, paintings, photography, sculpture, prints, textiles, fashion design, illustration and multimedia artwork.

Desima Connolly, from the Arts Centre, said she’s “delighted to continue our partnership with the North West Regional College”.

“This exhibition also offers students a unique insight into professional practice and presenting their work to the public,” said Ms Connolly. “It has become one of the highlights of our exhibition calendar.”

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor James McCorkell will launch the show on January 12 at 7.30pm.

For more information contact the Centre on 028 777 60650 or visit www.roevalleyarts.com