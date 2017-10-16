North West Regional College to stay closed tomorrow

All campuses of the North West Regional College will remain closed on Tuesday for all students and staff, it has been confirmed.

The Department for the Economy has advised that all Further Education colleges across Northern Ireland will close for a second day.

The announcement comes after the educational officials north and south of the border confirmed schools across the country would also be closing.

A Department for the Economy spokesperson said: “This latest advice follows a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Group at which all central, local and public sector organisations are represented.”

Permanent Secretary at the Department Dr Andrew McCormick said: “We have consulted with the six Further Education College Principals and agree that all colleges remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday 17 October 2017. “Safety of students is paramount and this decision has been taken with that in mind.”