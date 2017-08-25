North West roads update: A5 between Derry and Strabane reopened

The A5 Victoria Road between Strabane and Londonderry has now re-opened to traffic although motorists should note that there is currently a temporary 20mph speed restriction at Burndennett.

Following flooding in the North West region earlier this week, around 25 of the roads which were closed due to flooding have now been reopened and all affected main traffic routes are now passable with care.

With water levels reduced, the roads that remain closed are mainly due to collapsed bridges or culverts, land slides, damaged road surfaces or debris washed onto the road. These roads are mainly in the in the Claudy, Drumahoe, Gortin and Greencastle areas.

It is likely that some minor roads may be closed which the Department is unaware of at present as efforts have been focused on the main road network however all roads will be inspected in the coming days. It is also possible that some further roads may have to be closed following inspection in the interests of road safety.

Work is continuing over the bank holiday weekend to assess and repair damage to the roads and rivers impacted by this flooding. Departmental staff remain on standby should further rain be forecast.

Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights, to avoid roads affected by flooding if possible and to take care driving.

The latest roads information is available on www.trafficwatchni.com/emergency-news