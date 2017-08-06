Nostalgia: Altnagelvin Hospital faces critical position where it has not enough nurses to cope (August 1967)

Warning that must be heeded

Once more a warning has been issued that Altnagelvin Hospital faces the critical position where it has not enough nurses to cope with a rapidly increasing amount of work.

The hospital is doing 50 per cent more work compared with seven years ago, but under the existing regulations it appears it cannot get an increase in its nursing establishment.

The Hospitals Authority, which has to go according to the regulations, is apparently powerless to act in the matter and the only one who can remedy the situation is the Minister of Health. It is unthinkable that Altnagelvin’s services could be curtailed.

Holiday transport arrangements

To cope with the demand during the Derry holiday next week, the Derry and Lough Swilly company has made special transport arrangements.

Continuous services will operate during the week from Derry to Fahan, Buncrana and Moville from 10 a.m. and there will be an additional service from Buncrana to Derry at 10.45 p.m.

There will be cheap full-day excursion fares across all the routes from Monday to Saturday.

Services on other routes will be supplemented during the main holiday period, with special services to Moville and Rathmullan regattas on Monday, August 7.

‘Keep Derry tidy’ appeal

Sir - I would request the courtesy of your columns to appeal to all our citizens to ensure that the city is a credit to us all when we have so many tourists and other visitors during the coming weeks.

Recently several visitors have commented favourably to me on the beautiful situation of the city, but have expressed surprise at the amount of litter deposited on the streets and remarked on the unfavourable impression, which such action causes.

I also hope that the city will be gaily decorated on the occasion of the ‘Relief of Derry’ celebrations to be held on Saturday, August 12, next.

A.W. Anderson, Mayor